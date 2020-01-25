ANDERSON – Before Anderson resident Tony Owen, a chaplain for the Anderson Fire Department, gave up drugs and alcohol seven years ago, he was reluctant to seek help for fear his life and the fun would be over.
“I couldn’t have been more wrong," he told about 100 people Saturday at the inaugural Basic Life Support sobriety event at Madison Park Church of God. "There is a thoroughly happy and fulfilling life outside the addiction.”
The event was organized by former firefighter and recovering alcoholic Skip Ockomon, who said he was dismayed by the number of runs paramedics made for potential and completed suicides, often by people who were abusing alcohol or other substances. It’s one of several programs on mental health and well-being Ockomon has organized recently.
“We just want to give these people a head start. We want to spark their lives,” he said.
He thought the beginning of 2020 would be a good time to help people take control of their lives by entering a 12-step program – or any other program – that would assist in their recovery.
“I think it’s a jump start. We need a jump start for the year,” he said.
Many in attendance were residents of local shelters and halfway houses, Ockomon said.
Though most 12-step programs call on participants to turn to a higher power, he said one of the intents was to give those at Basic Life Support the ability to define their own spirituality.
“Whatever they are, be it Christian or Buddhist, they can be who they are here,” he said. “A lot of people have darkness in their lives. We hope to show them there’s a solution. It’s like networking with spirituality.”
Speaker Bobby Kane was brought in from Branson, Missouri, in the hopes that attendees would be inspired by his eight years of recovery.
“We all have a unique pain, and we all have a common solution to find a way out of the hurt,” he said. “They have to work a program to clear away the wreckage in their head so they can see God. Whatever your darkness is, someone else has found the way out.”
Chaplain Joni Scott of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, a speaker at the program, said it was important for participants to know they didn’t need to go it alone.
“We want to encourage people to reach out for help because there’s a lot of help out there,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.