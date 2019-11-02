ANDERSON – Every member of the final graduating class for the inaugural year of the Anderson Advanced Manufacturing Program has found a job.
The 13 graduates received their certificates Friday during a ceremony at Purdue Polytechnic Institute.
There were five graduating classes this year with the goal for 2020 to have 10 classes for local residents looking for employment opportunities.
Kyle Horvath, 33, will start work Monday with Precision Strip at a starting wage of $17.50 per hour.
“I got laid off back in July from a company in Carmel,” he said. “I started with unemployment and went to WorkOne and they said I would be a good candidate for the AAMP program.”
Horvath said as soon as he learned about the program he wanted to sign up.
“Having a job is important to me for my family,” he said
Horvath would encourage other Anderson residents to take advantage of the opportunity to take part in the AAMP program.
Mark Rees will start work at an entry level position paying $19.95 per hour at Brockway Glass in Lapel.
He had been working for Carter Express operating a forklift.
“I thought it was a great opportunity for growth in the city of Anderson,” Rees said. “It will be an extremely great help with my family.
“It’s a great program and the end results speak for themselves,” he added. “I’m looking forward to working at Brockway.”
Frank Woods, 50, said he is waiting for an offer next week from one of two companies that approached him about employment.
He previously worked for GTI and signed up for the program to improve his skills.
“My employment counselor recommended me for the program to get some training,” Woods said. His mother, Phyllis, attended the ceremony.
“I’m very excited about the opportunity,” he said. “A good job will make a big difference in my family. This is a step in the right direction for anybody to get valuable skills.”
Woods said the program changed his life through the people he met, and he intends to remain in contact with the other graduates. He would like to see a reunion take place in a year.
Corey Sharp, director of the Purdue Polytechnic Institute, said the program improves with each graduating class.
“Mayor (Thomas) Broderick stepped out on a limb in support of the program,” Sharp said. “Mayor Broderick took the risk to make this a special and unique program for the community.”
Broderick said during the past few years there has been an issue with workforce development not only locally, but worldwide.
“Employers are looking for people to come to work and be willing to listen and learn,” he said. “As city government, we wanted to learn what we could do to facilitate the training.
“We borrowed some ideas from the Lafayette program and tailored the program to the needs of our employers,” Broderick said. “The program has continued to develop during the past year.”
He said 71% of the graduates have acquired jobs and continue to work in those positions.
“These are people who were unemployed or underemployed,” Broderick said. “They have found jobs that pay substantially higher so they can care for themselves and their families.”
