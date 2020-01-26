ANDERSON — People enrolled in the Anderson Advanced Manufacturing Program will receive additional financial assistance during the training.
The Anderson Advanced Manufacturing Program (AAMP) program was started in 2019 by the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. through partnerships with JobSource and several local employers.
Participants take part in a four-week training program that requires them to show up on time, be drug free and trainable.
They are paid $10 per hour during the training period. The classes take place at Purdue Polytechnic Institute.
There will be 10 AAMP classes in 2020.
Marc Slayton, deputy director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said this week that an agreement has been reached with Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana to provide healthy food to the AAMP participants.
“This is a great association,” he said. “It will help the trainees with their food budget.
“This will really benefit the single moms in the program,” Slayton said.
He said the trainees will receive enough food to feed their families for a week at no cost.
Second Harvest is able to provide most of the items found in local grocery stores except for dairy and meat products.
The trainees will order food online and it will be delivered to Purdue Polytechnic Institute once or twice a week.
Slayton said the graduates will continue to receive some food assistance while they are waiting to find work.
“We’re purchasing the food at a discount,” he said of the agreement with Second Harvest.
The food is being purchased through a $260,000 grant that JobSource received through Vectren.
Slayton said the memorandum of understanding is between Second Harvest and JobSource as the not-for-profit agency.
“We can apply for the grant every year,” he said.
Slayton said following a presentation on the AAMP program at the Chamber of Commerce Wake-Up Breakfast, Tim Kean, executive director of Second Harvest, expressed an interest in assisting the program.
“This is really becoming a community program,” he said of the local partnerships through the AAMP program. “It was Mayor Broderick’s vision to have a training program. It wouldn’t have taken place without his support.”
The next AAMP program starts Feb. 3 with 25 people enrolled.
