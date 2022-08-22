ANDERSON — The owner of a building in need of major repairs was given two more weeks to show the ability to repair the structure.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety voted Monday to continue for a third time the request of Elmer Eliceo Reyes-Marquez to begin making repairs to the former television repair shop at 1900 Central Ave.
The Safety Board has already affirmed a demolition order for the property, which has been on hold for several months while Reyes-Marquez attempts to make repairs with the intent of opening a business.
Trinna Davis, with the Municipal Development Department, said Reyes-Marquez has cleaned up the exterior of the property and started to make a repair to the roof.
A new issue was raised when Davis said although the back door is locked, there is a 10-foot hole immediately inside that goes into the building’s basement.
Mike McKinley, chairman of the Safety Board, said he was concerned that if somebody set fire to the building, a firefighter would fall into the basement.
Board member David Clendenen said the Anderson Fire Department should be notified not to enter the structure in case of a fire.
“It’s better than it was,” McKinley said of the property. “He still needs to bring the financials and an architect’s drawing to the next meeting.”
The Anderson Safety Board voted to demolish the building on May 23.
Todd Fisher, director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, previously said the long-abandoned building has been on his radar since earlier this year.
“It’s rotted from the roof to the floor,” he previously said. “There’s so much rot in there, I do want an actual architect to draw up plans.”
According to Madison County property tax records, the single-story stone structure was owned by Wiper Corp., which sold it to Desmond Brown on May 26. Brown, in turn, sold the property to Reyes-Marquez.