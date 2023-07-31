ANDERSON — Outgoing Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott failed to pay outstanding bills for five months.
According to the records at the Madison County Auditor’s office, Abbott failed to submit claims for payment dating back to March.
The records show that as of Monday the county owed $96,300 for autopsies; $26,000 owed to the Frankton ambulance and $1,600 for telephone charges.
Working with Chief Deputy Coroner Chris Burris, the Auditor’s office paid $29,525 for autopsies, $17,000 to the ambulance service and the entire telephone bill.
Paying those claims eliminated the remaining $48,000 in the Coroner’s budget for professional services.
Burris said he approached Abbott two months ago about the unpaid claims.
“I tried to get him to turn that over to me,” Burris said. “Last week I started to pay the bills.”
Burris said he is working now in an effort to rebuild relationships with other county officials.
“I’m trying to put the fires out,” he said.
Burris said he is working with local funeral homes in the supplying of needed documents.
“Awhile back there were 42 unsigned death certificates,” he said. “I have got that down to 14.”
Some of the unsigned death certificates dated back to May 2022.
Abbott, who was elected coroner in 2020, has submitted a letter of resignation to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. His resignation took effect Monday.
The Madison County Republican Party will conduct a caucus on Aug. 21 to elect a replacement to complete Abbott’s term.
Lisa Barker, executive director of the Indiana Coroner’s Association, said in May that by law death certificates are to be signed within 72 hours of the completion of an investigation.
“That is unusual,” Barker said of the number of death certificates not signed by Abbott in Madison County. “It should not take that much time to sign a death certificate.”
At the time Abbott said some of the death investigations had not been completed and he no longer had access to his email account through the Wright Family Medical Practice.
Abbott left Wright Family Practice last October.
The Madison County website listed a government email address for Abbott at tabbott@madisoncounty.in.gov.