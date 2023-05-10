ANDERSON — Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott has failed to sign 42 death certificates this year and one dating back to May 2022.
Information provided by the Madison County Health Department shows 45 cases this year with 42 death certificates pending review by Abbott. There have been 20 autopsies performed this year.
Lisa Barker, executive director of the Indiana Coroner’s Association, said Monday that by law death certificates are to be signed within 72 hours of the completion of an investigation.
“That is unusual,” Barker said of the number of death certificates not signed by Abbott in Madison County. “It should not take that much time to sign a death certificate.”
She said as an elected official, Abbott can only be removed from office by a complaint filed with the Indiana Attorney General’s office or through resignation.
Abbott said Tuesday that the death certificates have not been signed because some of the death investigations have not been completed.
“They had my (email) account closed out and it had to be reset and Chris Burris has been working on it this week,” he said. “It will be done this week.”
Abbott said when he was with Wright Family Practice the email account was merged.
“Everything got blocked and I can’t officially sign anything,” he said. “Working to get it set up so I can sign it.”
Abbott left Wright Family Practice last October. The Madison County website lists a government email address for Abbott at tabbott@madisoncounty.in.gov.
Abbott said he wasn’t surprised that Dr. Steven Wright asked him to resign as coroner. He said Wright is mad because Abbott left the Lapel practice.
A statement issued by the Madison County commissioners regarding Indiana Occupational Safe and Health Administration violations makes reference to the unsigned death certificates.
“The Board of Commissioners has learned that Dr. Abbott has delayed carrying out his lawful duties, including the signing of death certificates, which has caused undue stress and burden on families and funeral homes,” the statement read. “This information was brought to our attention in a letter drafted by Madison County Health Officer Dr. Steven Wright.
“Dr. Abbott’s failure to attend any of the IOSHA meetings and his lack of response to citizens’ concerns about their deceased loved ones for almost one year is unacceptable,” it continued.
Wright drafted a letter in April that was sent to Abbott, Beatrice Ramey, Human Resource director for Madison County, and commissioner John Richwine expressing concerns about Abbott’s failure to return messages for months.
“Your behavior as a physician and coroner are unacceptable,” Wright wrote. “There is no reason why you cannot answer the phone, clear your voicemail. Your voicemail should be cleared every day. Messages should be returned every day.”
Wright said he gets phone calls from colleagues, funeral homes and grieving loved ones regarding Abbott’s lack of follow up.
“If you continue to refuse to return my calls, I will file a complaint with the Indiana State Coroner’s Association and Governor’s office,” Wright said. “If you are unable to perform your duties as a physician and a Coroner, then step down and allow someone else to do the job.”
At one time Abbott and Wright worked in the same Lapel medical practice until 2022. Wright said Monday his position is that Abbott should resign.
“I have no clue” why Abbott is not signing death certificates, Wright said. “He started a new practice, but that didn’t open until March or April.”
Wright said someone has to sign a certificate for cremation within 48 hours.
In April, IOSHA found five violations by Abbott surrounding the temporary morgue at the Emergency Management Agency facility.
The inspections took place starting last October and the last one was conducted April 11.
The five violations included the lack of a handwashing sink; failure by the coroner to ensure employees used appropriate personal protective equipment including gloves, gowns and protective eyewear; failure to clean working surfaces; not disposing of items in sharps containers; and not placing contaminated laundry in plastic bags or containers.
“To satisfy the IOSHA safety order and prevent any fines from being applied to the County or Coroner’s office, the County Commissioners office has, in a good faith effort been required to take action,” a letter from the commissioners to Abbott states.
“This action has been necessary because the coroner’s office has failed to attend or respond to conference calls, and has not returned emails or phone calls from IOSHA,” the letter continues. “Madison County representatives have attended every conference call, exchanged emails and have provided documents requested by IOSHA.”
The county has ordered a hand washing station which is expected to be installed by May 8. IOSHA found the current sink was not adequate.
The commissioners have ordered an inventory of gloves, gowns, booties and other personal protection equipment and face shields.
Cleaning supplies have been ordered to clean contaminated work stations, and a sharp container has been installed and a hazardous material container for contaminated laundry.