ANDERSON — After almost three years of financial battles with the Madison County Council, Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott has resigned.
Abbott sent a letter as required to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb that stated his resignation is effective Monday.
Abbott was elected in 2020, defeating incumbent Democrat Danielle Dunnichay-Noone.
“It has been a great honor to have been the elected Coroner of Madison County, Indiana,” Abbott's resignation letter said. “Due to changes in my professional and personal life, I find it necessary to resign as Coroner.
“I have tried to give an opportunity for a three-month transition period back into the Coroner’s office,” he said. “I have found that this will not be possible. I have relied on my deputies and they have done well at keeping the Coroner’s office together.”
Abbott could not be reached Friday for comment.
Abbott left the Wright Family Medical Practice in Lapel last year to take a position with IU Health in Daleville.
Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, has set a caucus of the party's precinct committeemen to elect someone to finish out Abbott's term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2024.
Willis said the caucus will be at the Millcreek Civic Center in Chesterfield at 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 21.
Anyone wanting to file for the position can contact Willis at 765-643-4871.
Candidates must be a registered voter and citizen of the United States.
The necessary certificate as a coroner can be obtained through the state within one year.
“There are several people interested in the position,” Willis said.
Abbott and the county council have been at odds during much of the past three years over spending in the coroner's office.
Earlier this year, there were several complaints to Dr. Stephen Wright, the county's chief medical officer, about unsigned death certificates that dated back several months.
At that time, there were 42 death certificates awaiting Abbott's signature, according to the Madison County Health Department.
Since taking office, Abbott has advocated for the construction of a morgue in Madison County.
A temporary morgue has been located by council officials at the Madison County Emergency Management Agency facility.
The Indiana Occupational Health & Safety Agency cited violations over the operation of the morgue, including employees not using protective equipment and improper disposal of contaminated materials and syringes.