ANDERSON — As Austin Deaver, wearing a sparkly “Grl Pwr” baseball cap, waved a neon pink sign, a man in a pickup truck stopped at the traffic light on the corner of Ninth and Meridian streets and engaged the protester.
“It’s politics, that all. That’s all it is, politics,” the man said. ”You’re killing babies.”
Deaver’s protest, organized in response to the leak last week of a draft opinion in which the U.S. Supreme Court appears to overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision, caused reactions on both sides as a man stopped to videotape the dozen or so abortion rights protesters.
“It’s awesome that you guys are standing up for your rights,” the man told the protesters. Others honked approval from their vehicles as they passed by.
The protesters, most of whom appeared to be younger than 30, carried signs that read “Abortion is healthcare,” “My body, my choice” and others using words that aren’t suitable for polite company.
Wearing a T-shirt and shorts covered with coral-colored handprints over her private places, Dani Thompson, 19, said she became sick when she heard about what the Supreme Court’s apparent opinion drafted by Justice Samuel Alito.
“I’ve never had an abortion, but I have had to take Plan B before,” she said. The Plan B pill, which goes under several brand names, is intended to prevent pregnancy following unprotected sex or when other birth control methods fail.
Like many supporters of legalized abortion, Thompson asserted the only thing that would change if Roe vs. Wade is reversed is not the occurrence of abortions but the occurrence of safe abortions.
“I wanted to be here because it’s not very fair for the choice to be taken away,” she said. “It just feels like everything is men against women in 2022.”
Austin Deaver’s mother, Nita Deaver, who dropped by to support her son but didn’t carry a sign, said she wasn’t surprised her son, the only man in the group, would organize an abortion rights protest.
“I raised him, so we pretty much have the same views,” she said.
Though she said she’s past her childbearing years and likely wouldn’t terminate an unexpected pregnancy, she does believe that the right to decide her future belongs with each individual woman, especially in extreme circumstances, such as rape.
Danni Allman, 24, said she showed up to the protest in a black “Mind your own uterus T-shirt” because she is a foster parent to two of seven children of a family member.
“I don’t see anybody coming to help,” she said.
She said she also is worried about women having to carry babies to term when they have life-threatening conditions, such as ectopic pregnancies in which the embryo becomes lodged in a fallopian tube.
“I know a lot of people who have had ectopic pregnancies where they had to have their tubes removed,” she said.