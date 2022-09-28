INDIANAPOLIS — Attorney General Todd Rokita, looking to quicken a decision regarding Indiana’s abortion ban and to enforce it in the meantime, was denied by the Indiana Court of Appeals on Tuesday.
Rokita made the appeal Sept. 22, soon after Circuit Court Judge Kelsey Hanlon issued a preliminary injunction pausing the near-total ban while a lawsuit claiming it violates the Indiana Constitution was considered.
Rokita’s statement after the Hanlon ruling said, “We plan to appeal and continue to make the case for life in Indiana … this law provides a reasonable way to begin doing that.”
The court of appeals’ decision means the state will continue to function under the law in effect before the ban, and clinics can continue to provide abortions.
The ban carves out exceptions in cases of rape and incest — within 10 weeks after fertilization — and the health of the mother.
The state is also trying to have the case taken directly to the Indiana Supreme Court.