ANDERSON — Emergency personnel were called to the scene of a traffic accident Saturday afternoon.
The crash, involving a white pickup truck and a black SUV, occurred early in the afternoon at 38th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Debris littered the street and the pickup truck lay on the pavement on its roof as emergency personnel worked at the scene.
A witness told The Herald Bulletin that the black SUV ran a red traffic light, causing the accident.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
