ANDERSON — At 8:42 p.m., Sunday evening, officers were called to a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of 37th and Brown Street.
Officers were told a utility pole was down and one of the vehicles was upside down, a press release said.
A black Toyota was heading east on 37th St. when it collided with the red Chevrolet heading south on Brown Street.
The press release said both parties were checked and cleared by medics. One of the drivers was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.
Anderson Municipal Light and Power was called to assist with the downed pole.