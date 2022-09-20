ANDERSON — A pedestrian remains in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of East 38th Street and Columbus Avenue at around 3:54 p.m. Monday.
Caleb McKnight, public information officer for the Anderson Police Department, said Mandy McClure, 41, was struck by a blue Chrysler 200 driven by Hilary Snyder, 39, while crossing 38th street. Snyder was turning just before she struck McClure.
McClure was rushed to a Anderson hospital and then transported to Indianapolis where she remains in critical condition. McKnight said the investigation is ongoing.