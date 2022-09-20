Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Locally heavy thunderstorms ending early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms ending early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.