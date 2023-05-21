ANDERSON — Offers for the purchase of five properties for the construction of duplexes have been approved by the Anderson Community Development Corp.
The ACDC board voted Thursday to approve the purchase and to negotiate the final sale.
Kevin Sulc, chairman of ACDC, said Stacy Bejarano owner of Intel Service Reality, is planning to build duplexes on properties located at 1104, 1506 and 1510 West Third Street.
Her daughter, Melissa Hernandez, owner of Euphoria, is planning to build duplexes at 1416 and 1819 West Sixth Street.
The board also approved the purchase of the property at 1825 Fletcher St. by Lisa Burnworth, an adjacent property owner, to create a neighborhood green space.
Sulc said there is a lot of interest from potential buyers for properties at 2208 and 2637 Halford Street. Potential buyers have 30 days to submit a bid on those two properties.
He said ACDC currently has 31 properties for sale which includes one that is being donated to Madison County Habitat for Humanity.