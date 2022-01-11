Anderson Intermediate School fifth-grader Kallen Idlewine has had his book, "Rubix," published through Becoming an Author Club offered through the school district.
The author storytelling club is part of ACE Clubs, an organization that hosts various after-school clubs for Anderson Community School students to explore interests that might not typically be offered at school.
“We’re always looking to offer unique clubs and opportunities for students who might not feel plugged into some of the traditional activities,” said Grant Fulton, director of the district's ACE Clubs, which stands for Achieve, Create and Explore.
Club examples include Kids in the Kitchen, puzzle and board games, canvas painting, leather crafting and Legos.
The clubs are funded through a 21st Century Community Learning Centers' grant that aims to “provide academic enrichment opportunities during non-school hours for children, particularly students who attend high-poverty and low-performing schools,” according to the learning centers' website.
ACS has received the grant for the past five years and previously got grants in the early 2000s. Due to the competitiveness of this grant, it is not guaranteed each year.
AIS, Eastside Elementary School and Highland Middle School all have their own ACE clubs, which focus on students in grades 3-8.
Another club is Becoming an Author Club, which is new to ACS this school year.
At AIS, the Becoming an Author Club is headed by librarian Schneida Burgess.
During the program, which lasts an academic quarter at ACS, she teaches students about descriptive storytelling through varied activities.
“If the students complete the program fully, they’re able to publish their book and get an actual hard copy of the book,” Fulton said.
According to Fulton, Kallen was the first ACS student to have a book published through the club.
He noted that Kallen has even signed up to complete the program a second time and publish another book.
“Since he’s published it, we’ve had 21 other students who have wanted to participate in that program,” Fulton said.
In addition to offering students an engaging afternoon activity, ACE Clubs also offers academic support to all students involved.
“We want to make sure that they’re achieving in the classroom, just like they’re being enriched after school,” Fulton said. “We kind of try and bridge that gap.”
Data that Fulton has collected has shown that 80% of students who regularly attend ACE Clubs have either maintained a B or better in English or math or they have improved their grade in that class.
Fulton said that these students have also increased their participation in class, improved rates of turning in homework and improved attendance.
This program is offered to all students at AIS, HMS and E2. ACE Clubs offers signups every quarter, with the next signup right before spring break.
