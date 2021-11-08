ANDERSON — Anderson Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Joe Cronk is expected to give an update about ongoing negotiations between ACS and Anderson Federation of Teachers during Tuesday’s monthly school board meeting.
Also according to the agenda, board President Dr. Patrick Hill is expected to make comments.
Those who attend the public meeting will be able to comment, but the board asks that people limit their remarks to three minutes.
Ashley Loffer, a kindergarten teacher at Erskine Elementary, is encouraging community members to attend the session dressed in red to show their support for educators.
“I would love to encourage those parents and staff members to get up there and speak and share stories,” she said.
Teachers are hopeful that after Monday’s mediation session, the two sides will be able to come to an agreement and present a settlement at Tuesday’s board meeting.
“Both parties are going to work real hard, and we’ll see what happens,” said Randy Harrison, AFT president.
The 6 p.m. board meeting will be at the district’s administration building, 1600 Hillcrest Ave.
