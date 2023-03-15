ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Schools board has voted to decline an opportunity to reclaim the building which houses the Anderson Impact Center.
The board voted unanimously Tuesday night to rescind its right of reversion from a clause in its agreement with the Impact Center that would have formally deeded the 64,000-square-foot building back to the district.
ACS had provided the building, the former site of Robinson Elementary School, to the Impact Center in 2012. The agreement included the clause, which was to expire in 2024, in order to ensure that the center would have space available for a program that would serve ACS students who dropped out of school, according to ACS spokesman Brad Meadows.
Last year the Impact Center lost a major tenant when the Excel Center, an organization providing college credit and industry-recognized certification courses, relocated to the Flagship Enterprise Center. The board’s action, officials said, will give the Impact Center needed autonomy in its efforts to fill the space vacated by the Excel Center.
“It will help us both in the short term and the long term,” said Sherri Peak, executive director of the Anderson Impact Center. “It entitles us to own the building free and clear. As long as that cost was there, we still would have been under the conditions that the school had put upon us.”
Peak said discussions with ACS officials are continuing in an effort to identify programming that could be offered in the space.
Meadows added that, even though the district’s right to reclaim the building would have lapsed next year, acting now will allow the Impact Center to explore possibilities for filling space in the building on an accelerated timeline.
“There are a lot of other nonprofits that use the building,” Meadows said. “It’s important to the community, and we as a school corporation want to continue to support the Impact Center and give them autonomy in continuing to serve the community.”