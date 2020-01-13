ANDERSON – An ad hoc committee has been created by the Anderson Community Schools board to address discipline in the schools.
The school board on Tuesday approved the committee that will have a twofold task.
Board member Diane Airhart said the committee will review district-wide discipline policies and procedures. She said it will also consider alternative placements within the ACS system.
“Through the SAFE schools initiative the committee will address bullying,” she said. “We want to support the students and determine if there is a need for more counselors and social workers.”
Airhart said the committee will look at the social and emotional learning and restorative justice programs.
“This is a response to many comments from teachers, school administrators and parents,” she said.
Board member Jeff Barranco said the report must be transparent.
“We want a report we can share with the public,” he said.
Holly Renz said the committee should include teachers, students, parents and administrators.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board approved two change orders in contracts for remodeling work at Anderson High School.
Consultant Craig Duncan said the contracts in the amount of $16.9 million were awarded in December.
He said construction equipment would start arriving on site within a month.
Duncan said the contract was reduced by $84,100 by reducing the number of lights on the tennis court.
He said there is an additional cost of $84,806 to expand storage and $142,400 for additional deck work in the swimming pool area.
The new estimated cost of the high school remodeling project is $17.1 million.
The board elected Patrick Hill to serve another year as president with Barranco as vice president. Renz was elected as board secretary and Airhart as assistant board secretary.
