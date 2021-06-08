ANDERSON — Superintendent Joe Cronk is familiar with the issues facing Anderson Community Schools, and he outlined them along with his priorities for the school board and community Tuesday.
He said in the past a new superintendent would provide a first 30-day plan that focuses on getting to know the schools and the people, but he’s not that kind of a superintendent, he said.
“One, I’ve been doing the job for 16 months already and, two, I’ve been here for over 30 years,” he pointed out. “I’m already here, and I’m already doing the job.”
At one point during his presentation, Cronk promised not to tear up as he read a poem about poverty and hardships through the eyes of a child and the role of a teacher who added to that child’s burdens by “fussing” over the child’s lack of a pencil.
Student poverty is one of the issues Cronk addressed. He listed other student hardships such as trauma, abandonment, disparity and food needs as subtopics.
“First and foremost, we have a very high poverty rate in Anderson, Indiana,” he said. “Ninety percent of our students fall below the poverty thresholds they use to determine that – that’s very significant.”
Cronk spoke about visiting homes during his various professional roles and witnessing poverty — children living in homes with dirt floors, no parents, no food or no running water in the home.
“You wonder how our kids do as well as they do,” he said. “We have to work to educate our staff on poverty and trauma-informed education. We can’t just treat kids as if everything is normal.
“We have to meet them where they are.”
He discussed equity and diversity, including student discipline and staff inclusion. Cronk stressed the importance of not being afraid of things that are different “from ourselves,” working toward understanding one another better and working with the community to achieve goals.
“This will have to be the year of instruction,” Cronk said of bridging achievement gaps. “Direct, face-to-face, Tier 1 focused on standards with limited use of virtual.”
He said virtual instruction is an option, but he encourages parents to have kids in the schools and in front of the teachers to get direct instruction.
“That is what is going to help our students overcome achievement gaps and learn it,” Cronk said. “Instruction, instruction, instruction, this year.”
NEW PRINCIPAL
Following Cronk’s presentation, the board addressed other business, including the hiring of Scott Shimer, a graduate of Anderson and former teacher, as the new principal of Anderson High School, effective July 1.
Shimer is currently the principal at Blackford Jr./Sr. High School. His salary at Anderson High School will be $104,000.
