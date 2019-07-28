ANDERSON — Two weeks ago, Sharon Bryant sat at her desk in the front office at Tenth Street Elementary School.
Though she was off for the summer, Bryant, who will be moving to the new Anderson Intermediate School, was tying up loose ends in preparation for the start of Anderson Community Schools’ 2019-20 school year.
“I want to leave things in good order for the new secretary,” she said.
An estimated 1,100 fifth and sixth-grade students will pour into the renovated hallways and classrooms of the new intermediate school on Wednesday. Students will be greeted by some of the old colorful murals coupled with new furniture and flooring.
“We want this to be an inviting learning environment for the kids,” ACS Superintendent Timothy Smith said. “Developmentally, it’s a better age-appropriate setting for them. Academically, socially, this age group is more appropriate together.”
ACS is the first district to return to school, with rolling starts for schools and districts throughout Madison County and surrounding districts continuing through Aug. 8. The district's theme for the year is "ACS: Making a Difference!"
The renovations of the new intermediate school were made possible as part of a $41 million capital improvements program approved by voters in a May 2018 referendum. Smith said he’s proud to put a previously mothballed building back into service.
“We hated that it sat there dormant,” he said. “We’re pretty comfortable that this is going to be a remarkable building for our community.”
Intermediate school Principal Ashley Gustin admitted there were some bumps along the way in construction and programming as the former Eastside Middle School was transformed to serve its new population.
“One of the challenges is we had a really wet spring with construction,” she said. “They’ve worked some long hours to meet those deadlines.”
For the new school’s assistant principal, Brad Milleman, the move from Anderson High School brings his career full circle. He started out as band director when the building was known as Eastside Middle School.
“It’s fun to come back where I started in ACSC,” he said.
The opening of the new intermediate school will reverberate throughout the district as the elementary schools reconfigure their classrooms following the loss of their fifth-graders. Some schools, including Tenth Street, Valley Grove and Eastside elementaries, also will be welcoming kindergarten students back to their buildings from the centralized kindergarten at Killbuck.
D.J. Suchocki Jr., principal at Tenth Street, said reconfiguring the staff in his building has been a challenge.
“I had to switch every teacher, mainly,” he said. “Lots of movement took place over the summer.”
Shifting the fifth graders he used to have in his building to the new intermediate school will be successful, Suchocki said.
“The concept that we have here I believe (Gustin) will keep over there as far as the pods,” he said. The fifth-grade classrooms are expected to operate more like those of an elementary school, while the sixth-grade classrooms will transition students to more of a middle school feel.
Suchocki said he was excited to have kindergarten students back in his building. Some schools already had kindergarten students.
“The kindergarten center was a great concept idea, but it’s a one-year deal. When they were coming over for first grade, it took three or four weeks to get to know who they were. That’s going to tell us a lot and help us track their progress year after year,” he said. “It helps families as well to get to know the school better.”
Though he had hoped Tenth Street would start with a new cafeteria, Suchocki said the kitchen will be in operation, but it likely will be mid-August before the lunch room is fully functional. In the meantime, breakfast and lunchtimes will operate on the previous schedule.
