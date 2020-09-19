ANDERSON – Students and teachers will face a number of changes when Anderson Community Schools returns to in-person classes on Sept. 28.
Among the changes will be the current grading period for elementary students coming to an end on Friday, slightly shortened school days and shifts in teacher assignments.
“The elementary grading period has been modified to a seven-week period and an 11-week period,” said ACS interim Superintendent Joe Cronk. “This is to allow the movement of students into their virtual classes for the beginning of a new grading period beginning on Sept. 28.”
Secondary schools will follow the original grading period schedule.
The semester at all levels will end Dec. 18, as originally scheduled.
ACS is the last district in Madison County and surrounding communities to return to in-person instruction after all schools went virtual around spring break in March in compliance with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s emergency order at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. ACS was the only district to start the 2020-21 school year virtually for an extended period.
The return to in-person instruction will be in stages, with grades pre-K through four returning to full in-person instruction and older students returning under a hybrid model in which they will attend in person and virtually depending on the cohort to which they are assigned.
“A” cohort will attend Monday and Tuesday, with remote learning on Wednesday and Thursday, and “B” cohort will do the opposite. All students will learn remotely on Fridays.
District officials hope for a full return for all students to in-person instruction after fall break on Oct. 19.
In addition, the school day will be shortened by half an hour at all levels to allow teachers to complete the more demanding requirements of teaching both in-person and virtual classes while remaining in compliance with the Anderson Federation of Teachers contract. The elementary schools will be dismissed at 3 p.m., and the secondary schools will be dismissed at 2 p.m.
The need to continue this will be reviewed at the start of the second semester in January, Cronk said.
District officials also will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and make the decision to remain in-person, go to hybrid classes or go virtual-only, depending on whether the spread is deemed low, moderate or high according to weekly Madison County Health Department reports.
Though the district is returning to in-person instruction, families do have the option of continuing with virtual education.
To date, about 19.5% of families have opted to continue with virtual-only education, Cronk said.
“The number of students choosing virtual does reduce the class sizes in several instances. That will allow those classes to spread further apart in the classroom,” he said.
In response to the demand, however, staff needs to be reallocated, Cronk said. In some schools, teachers will be assigned to virtual-only classrooms, meaning some students will have different teachers than they have had so far.
“The need to change teachers to virtual is based solely on the numbers of students in a particular school and grade who chose virtual,” he said. “In some cases, virtual students from several schools had to be combined to form a standard class size.”
To see ACS’s plan in its entirety, visit the district website at www.acsc.net.
