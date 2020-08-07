ANDERSON — Anderson Community Schools on Friday reported its first employee known to have tested positive for COVID-19.
The unidentified employee works in the district’s administration center, according to a prepared statement. The employee’s identity remains anonymous in compliance with HIPAA privacy laws.
“Contact tracing has determined that no staff members were in close contact with this employee,” the statement said.
District officials reported on Wednesday, the first day of the 2020-21 school year, that a student-athlete also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Elwood Community Schools and Shenandoah School Corp. also have reported students and staff who have tested positive.
