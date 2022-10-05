ANDERSON — A substitute custodian with the Anderson Community School system has been arrested on a felony charge of child solicitation.
Trevor Lane, 24, 4700 block of Southern Avenue, Anderson, was arrested last Friday on felony charges of child solicitation and dissemination of materials harmful to minors.
During an interview with Kids Talk, a child advocacy organization, the 11-year-old girl said Lane worked at her school, Anderson Intermediate, but that she only knew that because her mother told her. The girl said she did not know Lane apart from interaction on Facebook Messenger and that she hadn't seen him in person.
Lane was detained Wednesday at the Madison County jail on a $20,000 bond.
A statement by Brad Meadows, director of community engagement for ACS, confirmed Lane had worked as a substitute custodian.
“At the moment we were first made aware of the allegations against Mr. Lane, his supervisor immediately had him come to the ACS central office and turn in his keys,” the statement reads.
“Since that time, and throughout this investigation, he will not be called to work as a substitute custodian or permitted access to any of our school buildings,” the statement continued.
The Anderson Police Department started their investigation last Wednesday when they were told that Lane sent sexual messages to the girl, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by Detective Courtney Ginder.
The court document states Lane sent a picture of his genitals to the girl.
Ginder wrote that Lane started communicating with the girl on April 24 and Lane reportedly said “what we talk about stays between us and only us and no one else."
Lane told the girl he was 18 years old and asked her to help him do something “very very personal.”
He also requested the girl to send her a picture and communicated that he wanted to have sex with her, according to the affidavit.
During an interview with police, Lane said he didn’t know the girl and “it happened out of the blue.” Lane further told the detective his Facebook account had been hacked and denied sending the messages.
He later told investigators he “messed up” and admitted to sending the messages.