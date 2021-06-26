ANDERSON — The public is invited to share ideas and meet new members of the Anderson Community School Corp. during the development of a diversity, equity and inclusion plan.
“Once completed, this plan will help us to clearly communicate our corporation’s focus and strategies to promote a culture that celebrates diversity, ensures equal opportunity and fairness, and is welcoming of everyone,” said Treva Bostic, director of multicultural education for ACS, in an emailed statement from the school’s director of district and community engagement.
Two listening sessions are scheduled for 6 p.m. June 29 at the Anderson First Church of the Nazarene, 2324 Jackson St., and June 30 at Anderson Zion Family Life Center, 2008 Reverend J.T. Menifee St.
“These sessions will be run the same way,” said Bostic in the email. “We wanted to provide two opportunities for the public to provide their input.”
Information gathered from the listening sessions will allow the public to offer input on the corporation’s diversity, equity and inclusion plan, she said.
“We want to know the public’s view and opinions on diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Bostic said in the email. “What areas they see as most critical for ACS to focus on to ensure we are a welcoming and fair environment for everyone.”
Bostic said public feedback is one of the first steps in their process of developing a corporation diversity, equity, and inclusion strategic plan.
“This feedback will help us to generate a list of objectives,” she said. “We will then work to identify strategies for how to best meet these objectives.”
No additional meetings are planned at this time, Bostic said in the email.
A Spanish interpreter will be present for both scheduled meetings and light refreshments will be provided.
