ANDERSON — Several events are scheduled surrounding the birthday of Larry VanNess, Anderson’s “Can Man.”
VanNess was born on Feb. 17, 1947, in Elwood and died on Oct. 24 last year, leaving behind a legacy of collecting more than 27 million pop tabs to benefit the Ronald McDonald House at Riley Hospital for Children.
This weekend, supporters and friends of VanNess have scheduled several events to carry on his legacy of collecting pop tabs to benefit the Indianapolis charity.
Rachel Landers, a long-time friend and caregiver for VanNess, said activities start Friday with Larry VanNess Day/National Random Acts of Kindness Day.
Landers said the group is encouraging people to pick one person on Friday to be extra kind to on that day.
Build Your Own Burrito in downtown Anderson is donating a percentage of its sales to the Larry’s Legacy Project Fund, and Cultured Urban Winery is donating $1 for every slushy sold to the Legacy Project Fund.
The Legacy Fund has been established through the Madison County Community Foundation to accept donations for community projects, including a planned downtown wall mural and statute of VanNess.
Members of the group will be at the McDonald’s restaurant at 14th and Jackson streets from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday to accept can tab donations and to talk about the Legacy project.
State Rep. Kyle Pierce has introduced a resolution at the Indiana General Assembly to recognize VanNess as a notable person in Indiana.
On Sunday, Star Photo is conducting a fundraiser. The business is offering a mini-photo session and a digital photo for anyone making a donation of can tabs or cash to the fund.
Individuals can designate their monetary donation to the Ronald McDonald House or to the mural project.