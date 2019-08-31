ANDERSON — As a group of wannabe ghouls clutched at their copies of their “How to Scare Manual” Saturday, Katey Collins, human resources manager for Indy Scream Park, had some words of wisdom for her new recruits.
“Make sure your breath is clean," she said. "I know zombies don’t have the best breath, but you would be surprised how many complaints we get from people about this.”
The group of about 14 people was one of several participating in free acting classes and touring the facility, 5211 S. New Columbus Road, in preparation for opening day on Friday, Sept. 13. The classes kicked off on Aug. 1 and continue from 1 to 4 p.m. the next three Saturdays and Sundays and from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays.
“This year, we capitalized on Friday the 13th,” said the attraction’s general manager Todd Harmeson, referring to a superstition that it is an unlucky day. The possible origins of that belief vary.
The acting classes aren’t just for the 300 or 400 people who are expected to work at Indy Scream Park through Halloween, he said. Harmeson wouldn’t reveal how many visitors come during a typical season, but he said thousands visit each weekend it’s open.
“The acting classes enlighten the public to the many job opportunities available here,” he said.
The actors have some latitude to develop a character based on their chosen haunt, Harmeson said.
“Because we’re so large and hire so many people, we usually let them choose their haunt,” he said.
What might surprise most people, Harmeson said, is that Halloween usually is the slowest night. That’s because people are out trick-or-treating or otherwise busy with their families, he said.
Dominick Haskins, who looks forward to haunting the visitors, said he was surprised Indy Scream Park had several “touching” attractions. Most have only one, but Indy Scream Park had as many as three, he said.
“I always kind of wanted to do this, to scare people. I do a lot of weird stuff, so I want to put that to use,” he said.
Elizabeth Schuiler-Thomas’ day job is in customer service, so a lot of what she heard was familiar.
“I just like being a part of this and helping people get a thrill,” she said.
