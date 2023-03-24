Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, east central Indiana, south central Indiana, southeast Indiana, southwest Indiana and west central Indiana, including the following counties, in central Indiana, Bartholomew, Decatur, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Morgan, Rush and Shelby. In east central Indiana, Delaware, Henry and Randolph. In south central Indiana, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence and Monroe. In southeast Indiana, Jennings. In southwest Indiana, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central Indiana, Clay, Owen, Putnam and Vigo. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches through Saturday morning can be expected within most of the watch area. Locally higher amounts are possible in areas that receive training thunderstorms. Greatest concern for high rain rates and therefore flooding will be early this morning and again tonight. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&