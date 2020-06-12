ELWOOD – Sixth grade can be a challenge for most any student, often navigating the different surroundings in a new school building, rising to the challenges of a more rigorous curriculum, all while trying to establish social status with peers.
For Sydney Bright, now 18, sixth grade came with additional challenges when her father died.
But the Elwood Jr.-Sr. High School valedictorian used the adversity as the inspiration for her academic success.
“It was toward the end of the school year, and I had already gotten through a lot of big stuff," she said. "There were a lot of teachers that helped ,me through that as well.”
Bright is one of many hard-working students who have the honor of being at the top of the class at high schools in Madison County and surrounding communities.
Becoming valedictorian never was guaranteed and required hard work, Bright said.
“At my school, it was competitive for the first few years. We had some kids who came in and out and continued for the top spot,” she said.
Though she’s excelled at most subjects, Bright said math definitely is her favorite.
“It has a definite solution," she said. "In English there are too many different ways to come to an answer.”
In addition to her academic pursuits, Bright also was active in many extra-curricular activities, including tennis, playing trumpet in the marching band, student council and academic teams, all while holding down a job at the popular Leroy’s Place restaurant.
Bright plans to combine her love of math with her love of computers by studying to become a computer engineer at Purdue University in West Lafayette.
“I’ve always enjoyed messing around with computers,” she said. “I’ve always been curious to know how a computer works. Since I was little, I always was playing video games, and that got me into it.”
At the moment, Bright said, she doesn’t plan to continue her extra-curricular activities while at the university.
“Engineering is such a rigorous course, I want to give it my full attention,” she said.
Stephanie Bright said her daughter always has been a strong student.
“From a little age, she was smart and could understand things, remember things,” she said. “She didn’t let anything get her down.”
Elwood high school Principal Tami Davis lauded Bright as a bright student who has worked hard to earn the honor of valedictorian.
“Sydney is one of the most genuine young ladies that I have had the pleasure to know,” she said. “Her road to success leading to the valedictorian spot is as genuine as she is: make the most of every single day as if there were no more. Her family taught her well.”
