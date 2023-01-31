ANDERSON – The Anderson Fire Department is planning two events for seniors to warn of the dangers of burns.
Next week is National Burn Awareness week and Chief Dave Cravens and Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. announced two sessions at the Anderson Public Library.
Cravens said another primary focus during the week is parents with toddlers, as these groups make up many of the burn injuries.
The first session will be on Feb. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the second will take place on Feb. 8 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Representatives from the Anderson Fire Department will distribute smoke detectors donated by Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent.
A poster contest will take place at Anderson Intermediate School to make youths aware of the dangers of hot liquids. The winners will receive a prize.
“Many people don’t think about the serious injuries that hot water or other liquids can cause,” Chief Cravens said. “This week draws us to intentionally focus on sharing simple tips that can prevent scalds and raise awareness of the dangers in addition to sharing first aid steps in case of an accident.”
The International Association of Fire Workers website suggests steps to be done to prevent injuries. The tips include talking to children, teaching small children to have a three foot safety zone around stoves and for parents to test the water temperature before placing a child in a bathtub.