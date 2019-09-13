ANDERSON — A woman accused of neglecting her 4-year-old son remains in jail with a full cash-only bond of $20,000 after her initial hearing was continued.
Kathryn E. Hill, 28, was arrested on suspicion of Level 3 felony neglect of a dependent on Thursday.
Hill appeared for her initial hearing on Friday, when Madison County Magistrate Jason Childers granted a 72-hour extension for the prosecutor’s office to file formal charges.
Police described the 4-year-old’s physical condition as one of extreme neglect, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Chris Frazier with the Anderson Police Department.
“The child was in a state of malnutrition and appeared nearly unresponsive,” Frazier said in the affidavit. “The child could barely open his eyes and was making inaudible sounds.”
Among the injuries documented by police were open sores on his face and neck, burns to his face and ears, abrasions on the child’s face and injuries to his neck.
Hill told police her son’s injuries were due to him repeatedly falling down, but when Frazier pointed out the burns on her son’s ears and head, she said it was from hot wax.
She said a bathroom wax burner fell over her son’s head pouring wax over his head and ears, according to the affidavit.
At first Hill told police it fell from an outlet, but later she changed her story and told police her son pulled it from the outlet and when she tried to grab it, the oil spilled over his head.
Frazier pointed out she had no injuries to her hands from the hot wax, according to the affidavit.
Hill also told Frazier that the injuries from her son’s neck came from her 2-year-old who choked the child.
“The other sores on her son’s head she attributed to a bad case of ringworm,” according to the affidavit.
Hill then told Frazier her son had been “not walking, not being able to stand and sleeping constantly” within the last 24 hours.
She said her son’s condition worsened over the last 24 to 48 hours and he had a seizure during that time, but she did not witness it, according to the affidavit.
Hill told police she should have taken her son for medical treatment, but she was afraid the Indiana Department of Child Services would take her children away.
She said her son wasn’t eating and was sleeping constantly, never woke up and she had to carry him everywhere, according to the affidavit.
While interviewing Hill, Frazier learned the child had bleeding on the brain due to trauma within the last 24 hours. Hill was unable to explain the injury, but said he had fallen down some stairs.
Frazier said Hill could not “produce a specific time or date this happened and make it appear it was many days ago,” he wrote in the affidavit.
In 2014, Hill accepted a plea agreement on the Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent.
According to court records from the 2014 case, Hill left her home to take her one-year-old daughter to the hospital for emergency care, but instead went to a friend’s home to buy cocaine.
Police said Hill gave three men her car for the cocaine and then attempted to report the vehicle stolen from the hospital parking lot.
