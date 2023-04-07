ANDERSON — The African Children's Choir performed Sunday at First Methodist Church and returned two days later to sing a song to thank their host families.
The choir, which also performed recently in Marion, is comprised of 19 children, ages 10-12. They left Anderson to travel to Coshocton, Ohio, for the next leg of their eight-month tour across the United States.
The choir is usually made up of children about the age of 8, but this choir is older as a result of the original tour having been interrupted by COVID.
Nine families from the First Methodist Church acted as hosts to the children and their chaperones and others involved with the tour.
According to church member Charlie Jones, it was easy to host them.
"The piano took care of everything," he said, referring to the time the children spent playing the instrument at his home.
Jones also said the children were self-sufficient and were "awesome kids."
Sharon McNabney said the children she hosted loved playing pool at her home.
Host Mary Brown said the children kept her busy asking questions, including, "Auntie, what are your goals today?"