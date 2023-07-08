LAPEL — For most of the afternoon Saturday, Dennis Pickering ferried full loads of young passengers up and down Main Street in the “bumpy barrels” belonging to him and his wife, Liz.
The couple’s operation, “Bob’s Bumpy Barrels,” is named for Bob Rhea, a close friend who died in 2015. Rhea founded the business, in part, because of his love for children, Pickering said. He and Liz, both retired schoolteachers who live in Orestes, decided to carry on with the business to honor Rhea’s memory.
“We needed something to do in the summertime, so we started getting into the kid business,” Pickering said.
The “bumpy barrels” took an hour-long break during a parade which served as the centerpiece event of the Lapel Village Fair. The townwide festival, traditionally held the weekend following the Fourth of July, drew thousands over its two-day run and included yard sales, vendor booths, live music and — thanks to a line of storms that passed through early Saturday morning — a soggy 5K run. A similar race for children was called off because of the inclement conditions.
“We just kind of told the adults, hey, if you guys want to run, you can run at your own risk,” Lapel Town Council President Noah Bozell said. “We had some adults run, and they had a blast. They had fun in the rain.”
By late morning, the downpour had ended, allowing crowds to swarm Main Street and its surrounding neighborhoods, which hosted dozens of yard sales and even more conversations among neighbors and out-of-towners looking for clothing, accessories, home décor and other items.
The fair, which returned last year following a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus, is circled on the calendar of many of the town’s residents, Bozell said, in part because it gives them and local businesses an opportunity to showcase what they believe makes the community special.
“Bringing all these people in and having them see the parade, the festivities, all the vendors, it’s great,” Bozell said. “We love to have them there every year.”
One of those visitors, Elsa Jacobs of Pendleton, brought her daughter Milena to check out the parade, which featured units from the Lapel-Stony Creek Township Fire Territory, the Lapel and Edgewood police departments, and dozens of floats representing local businesses. Jacobs, who grew up in Muncie, said her “big-city” upbringing meant missing out on experiences like the Village Fair.
“Being from a larger town, this stuff didn’t really happen in my hometown,” she said. “I think it’s a close-knit community. You can tell from the schools, the administrations, the teachers — they’re all from here, and they just bring it all together.”
Bozell noted that, with two new subdivisions being built — and future growth expected near Interstate 69 — the stature of Lapel and its signature festival should continue to grow.
“The town’s growing,” he said. “I think people want to come to Lapel, and this is a great opportunity for them to come in and see what we’re all about.”