ANDERSON — Celebrations like prom mark peak periods of sexual activity in Madison County, according to Tiffany Denton, Outreach Director for Madison County Health Department.
Such occasions are associated with increased demand for condoms. MCHD's demand increased to about 5,000 condoms per week, according to minutes from the April 12 health board meeting.
Nearly two months later, that number remains unchanged, according to Denton.
MCHD Administrator Stephenie Mellinger said such amounts are on the high side but are not out of the ordinary.
Condoms and other items are a first line of defense against problems like STDs alongside testing, Denton said.
STDs continue to be an issue in Madison County which Denton partially attributed to decreased testing during COVID lockdowns.
Sexually active individuals should be tested at least once per year. More active individuals should be tested with each new partner, according to Denton.
STD mitigation efforts are funded via a state disease intervention grant, according to Mellinger. Condoms, however, are not purchased via the grant but are given as a consequence of the grant.
Those needing condoms or other help should stop by the MCHD office, according to Denton.
Far from being a recent invention, condoms in a variety of forms have a long, studied history.
The first documented use was in 3,000 B.C. by the mythical Greek king Minos, who used a sheath made from a goat bladder to protect his wife Pasiphae, according to an article from the Indian Journal of Urology.
Before the sheath, coitus with King Minos was a deadly affair; each of his mistresses died after intercourse.
Unlike those of today, they did not prevent pregnancy. Pasiphae birthed eight children after using the goat bladder.
Around 1,000 A.D., Egyptian men wore sheaths of varying colors. Such colors showed their social status.
The Romans used condoms as a means of protecting against diseases like syphilis. They were also made from sheep or goat bladders or intestines.