ANDERSON — The Anderson Housing Authority has been awarded $308,007 in federal funds for capital improvements.
The award was announced this week and is part of more than $39 million going to 40 public housing agencies in Indiana from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority, said Wednesday that the agency receives funding from HUD twice a year for operations and capital improvements.
She said some of the funding will be used to remodel the entire Westvale Manor apartment complex.
The Housing Authority will be seeking tax credits from the state and financing for the project, Townsend said, and a portion of the $308,007 will be used to reposition the agency by selling some properties to the nonprofit Anderson Housing Inc.
Townsend said the agency is preparing a request for proposals from local developers.
Originally, Westvale Manor was known as Allen Chapel Terrace Estates, which was closed in 1977. The Housing Authority purchased the property in 1981 and spent $1.3 million on renovations, opening Westvale Manor in November 1984.
The complex has 60 apartments.
Work will start this year and take 24 months, Townsend said the cost for the rehabilitation has not been determined.
“Our homes shape everything from our health and safety to our hopes and sense of self,” HUD’s Midwest Regional Administrator Diane M. Shelley said in announcing the awards.
“Knowing that when we invest in housing, we invest in people, today, across the Midwest, HUD is investing more than $433 million in 488 public housing authorities.”
The money, she said, will be used “to build, renovate and modernize the public housing stock to help ensure low-income families, the elderly and persons with disabilities have safe, decent and secure homes.”
The grants are provided through HUD’s Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate and/or modernize public housing in their communities.
Housing authorities can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating systems and installing water conservation measures.
Along with Anderson, other local housing authorities were awarded nearly $2.5 million in funding.
Muncie is receiving $1.1 million; Marion, $665,010; New Castle, $385,649; and Delaware County, $341,114.