Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Rain showers along with windy conditions. High around 65F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 54F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.