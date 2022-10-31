ANDERSON — The Anderson Housing Authority is starting to plan for a change to provide more Section 8 housing.
Because of changes being advocated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through its Repositioning program, Anderson Housing Authority is considering moving public housing to the Section 8 program.
That would increase housing opportunities for everyone in both programs.
Earlier this year, 700 families applied for Section 8 housing, and there is a waiting list of 100 families from 2021.
Kim Townsend, executive director of AHA, said Monday that the public housing stock is aging and becoming obsolete.
“There is not enough funding to do upgrades,” she said. “Right now, we’re looking at options.”
Townsend said the repositioning strategy will let local public housing agencies either demolish or sell existing properties.
Currently, AHA operates Westvale Manor, Lynwood Village and 33 other properties as public housing, which cannot accept Section 8 housing vouchers.
Townsend said she has sold 11 properties for more than $275,000.
“Those funds can be used to upgrade our existing properties."
Townsend said people currently living in public housing will be part of a Tenant Protection voucher that can be used in landlord-owned properties or brought into the Section 8 program.
“The advantage would be converting people into Section 8 housing,” she said. “That is a predictable and secure funding source.”
Townsend said with fewer public housing units, which have to comply with federal regulations, the Repositioning program provides more control over the Section 8 housing program.
“We need to secure a development partner, which could be our nonprofit Anderson Housing Inc.,” she said.
Townsend said as the plan is developed over the next 12 to 18 months, there will be meetings with residents and the mayor.
“This will open opportunities,” she said. “We can rehabilitate properties, plan better and have stable funding.”
Townsend said the next step is to define goals, find a development partner, hire a consulting team and meet with local stakeholders.
The HUD proposal notes the change will provide stable funding, ability to incur debt to upgrade properties, raise equity through long-term funding contracts, gain more control at the local level and reduces regulatory requirements.