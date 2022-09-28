ANDERSON — The Anderson Housing Authority has hired a local company to replace all 192 windows at its Lynwood Village complex.
Kim Townsend, executive director of AHA, said Wednesday that the $76,000 contract is with Picket Fence Property Management. The Anderson Community Development Department will provide $50,000 of the cost.
Townsend said the current windows were installed when the complex was built in 1987. She said the work is expected to be completed in two to three weeks.
AHA board member Thomas Newman Jr. said the work by Picket Fence is exemplary and the windows are of a high quality. “We will be pleased with the quality of the work.”
The Housing Authority will open a “Five and Dime” store for residents of Westvale manor. It will provide clothing, baby needs and other household products donated by Mercy Store.
Residents can earn store coupons monthly for following the rules, passing housekeeping inspections and doing good deeds.
Rob Spaulding, executive director of Anderson Christian Center, said it also will donate items.
Kevin Sulc, president of Anderson Housing Inc., AHA’s nonprofit arm, said Fredrick’s Construction will begin work to replace Lincolnshire Apartments’ roof. The work, expected to be done by Thanksgiving, will allow for interior renovations to begin this winter.
The plan is to renovate the four-story brick building, built in 1927, to create 21 one-bedroom apartments and nine studio apartments. The project will cost an estimated $2 million for the building at the northeast corner of 12th and Lincoln streets.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission approved a $770,000 bond for the project by using tax increment financing revenues. The project is also receiving $575,000 from Anderson’s American Rescue Plan funds that the City Council has approved.