Ailing teacher receives Distinguished Hoosier Award

LAPEL — As Tim Fields lay in a bed in his daughter’s home, state Rep. Terri Austin held his arm and read the Distinguished Hoosier Award signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
“I never dreamed about getting a top award in Indiana,” said Fields, a retired special education teacher. “My thing was that I had a love in my life, and a lot of people gave to me, and I wanted to give back to the people. You can’t out-bless the Lord. The more you bless them, the more he blesses you.”
Fields, 61, the cousin of Frankton-Lapel Community Schools Superintendent Bobby Fields, has been painfully aware the end is near since he was brought into hospice care for Stage 4 cancer at the end of June.
Fields began his career as a substitute teacher in the Lapel school district. He went on to teach at several other schools, including the former Madison Heights High School, the former Shadeland Elementary School and the Juvenile Correctional Facility at Pendleton.
The presentation by Austin is one of many ways Fields’ contributions to his community are being celebrated. Over the weekend, more than 700 friends, family and former students he taught and coached in basketball 25 years ago gathered at Lapel High School for a celebration of life for the 6-foot-7 Anderson native.
“People came from Chicago. They waited in line for an hour,” said his daughter, Jennifer Roam. “He made such an impact on them.”
Fields has five to 10 visitors a day. Even the ambulance drivers who delivered Fields to the high school were impressed by him, Roam said.
“They’ve been checking on us. He is able to make a connection like that,” she said of her father. “He asks to take a picture with every single visitor we have, for posterity.”
Steve Holtzleiter, a police officer at Anderson University, came to know Fields when he worked on campus during Indianapolis Colts summer training camp at AU. Holtzleiter made contact with Austin to suggest the award from the governor.
“I just thought he (Fields) needed a higher recognition,” Holtzleiter said.
A former educator, Austin said it’s extremely rare for a teacher to receive a Distinguished Hoosier Award.
“So many times, people never get the chance to know while they are living their impact on people,” she said. “I think he is most deserving.”
