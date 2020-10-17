ANDERSON – Alcohol is suspected as a factor in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning south of Anderson.
According to a release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, a 2002 Dodge Ram driven by Kyle Crouch of Anderson was traveling southbound on Indiana 109 approaching the intersection of U.S. 36. A 2011 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Craig D. Page of Mt. Summit was traveling northbound north of the same intersection.
Crouch’s vehicle drifted left of center for an unknown reason, according to the release, and struck Page’s vehicle head-on.
Page was taken to St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital with injuries to his face, arm and femur, while Crouch was hospitalized with an undisclosed arm injury.
The sheriff’s department is awaiting results of alcohol and drug tests from the Indiana State Department of Toxicology, and the investigation is ongoing.
