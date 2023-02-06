ALEXANDRIA — Ascension St. Vincent will be shutting multiple locations throughout Indiana, including Alexandria.
The majority of the listed facilities will close in about 90 days, Ascension St. Vincent said in a statement.
The closures are part of an effort to recalibrate after being affected by the pandemic. The company said it would be notifying patients and will work to make sure patient care is continued.
Such assurance could ring hollow to patients in Alexandria.
"Nowadays, you get acclimated with a doctor, you like them, they take good care of you, and then they're gone," said Brenda May, a patient of the clinic.
May said she'll use the Red Gold Activate Healthcare clinic in Elwood but said she enjoyed Rhonda Goforth, the nurse practitioner at the Ascension Clinic.
Amy McCurry, a former health care worker and resident of Alexandria, said local health care entities could be affected, something she knows all too well.
McCurry, who worked for Community Health Network, said after the MedCheck clinic near the Anderson Walmart closed, patients flocked to the other one up the road.
The influx, she said, made immediate care less accessible. She hopes the same will not be true of Alexandria.
Alexandria has two clinics remaining, the Jane Pauley Community Health Center and Community Physician Network.
May, a 62-year-old Alexandria resident, lamented the gradual loss of local services.
"You didn't have to leave city limits to get anything you wanted or needed. You could get anything from your clothing to your medicine, groceries," she said.
"There was nothing that wasn't available."
Despite a potentially grim outlook, May is hopeful, especially with new businesses like the McCurry'Osity Shop and Orobos Co. at Studio 218 moving in.
A lively small town, she said, could keep folks, including her six young grandkids in Alexandria.