ALEXANDRIA -- Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Joe B. Hoage has announced a temporary reprieve to the proposed closure of Alexandria's BMV branch office.
“The decision to remain open was made after careful deliberation, including considering impassioned community testimony,” Hoage said in a prepared statement.
"We will continue monitoring transaction volume over the next two years and report those trends to local and state officials. If transaction volume continues to decline, the branch will be closed in 2024."
Alexandria will maintain its current Monday, Wednesday and Friday schedule of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hoage and other BMV officials conducted a hearing in late August at the Alexandria Community Center, where they were deluged by dozens of residents and officials objecting to the closure.
Residents said closing the branch would cause a hardship to seniors and poor residents, affect the local economy and prevent the BMV from doing its legal duty for taxpayers.
Though Hoage denied there was any sort of quota, the BMV has been shutting branches statewide in an effort to save money.
A BMV branch in Pendleton, where the population actually is growing, closed last year, with clients expected to do business online, at kiosks or branches in nearby Anderson or Fortville.
In addition to the residents' comments, Alexandria Mayor Todd Naselroad credited Rep. Mike Gaskilll, R-Pendleton, with saving the Alexandria branch. He was at the hearing and met privately with BMV officials, the mayor said.
“I think it’s great for Alexandria,” Naselroad said. “I think it’s great for northern Madison County, and I think it’s great for southern Grant County.”
Alexandria Council President Patty Kuhn said the community turnout at the BMV hearing was impressive because it showed the residents cared. But with the potential of future closure, there’s no time for residents to let down their guard.
“We have to get more people, instead of using online, to go there in person.”