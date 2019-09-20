ALEXANDRIA – The Alexandria Board of Zoning Appeals denied a controversial request Thursday that would have allowed a vacant gas station along Indiana 9 to become a tow yard.
Officials said a tow yard does not meet the standards of the comprehensive plan, which has designated the city’s most visible area a unified shopping district, reserved for gift shops, flower shops and restaurants.
“He has cleaned it up. He has cleaned up a city eyesore, but that’s not what the area is designated for,” said BZA President Deb Smith.
But Jai Cook, owner of Guardian Towing and of the property at 205 Park, said the matter is far from over.
“I’m not going away," he said. "I paid for the property. It won’t hurt me to leave it empty for 10 years.”
Much of the discussion Thursday centered on the difference between a tow lot and a salvage yard, whether wrecked vehicles are considered junk under the law, and fencing and landscaping requirements.
City Attorney Micha Buffington said that from a legal standpoint, there is no difference between a salvage yard and a tow lot. However, she added, the BZA could have approved the request and placed reasonable restrictions.
Cook said though there are stricter visibility requirements for junk and salvage yards, the property already is zoned for auto repair.
“I just might put a repair shop out there and put junked cars in public view,” he said.
Many in the standing room only crowd over the past several weeks had voiced their displeasure at the possibility of the tow lot, which they said would create an unwelcome image for the city and likely pollute Pipe Creek.
Many residents, such as Alexandria resident Brian Donahue, spoke out against the tow lot because they feared inoperable vehicles would be left there indefinitely. However, Cook countered that most cars would not be left longer than 30 days while waiting for decisions by insurance companies.
“I’m not opposed to a guy making a buck,” Donahue said. “I’m not opposed to what you do. I’m opposed to where.”
Representing the City of Alexandria, Economic Director Warren Brown said though Cook’s plan contained some unique components, the city was against it because the property is in a flood plain where the likelihood of seepage from hazardous chemicals into Pipe Creek is high.
“We can’t support the storage of vehicles in the flood plain, anywhere in that flood plain,” Brown said. “I can’t support a storage facility regardless of what they want to call it.”
Gary Hayden was one of several people who supported Cook’s request for the special exception. He told the BZA he had to jump through the same hoops before being allowed to open Affordable Towing in downtown Logansport.
Hayden said the cars that would be towed to the lot actually would belong to other people and remain licensed and insured by those owners.
“He don’t want them there any longer than he has to because that’s how he makes his living,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.