ALEXANDRIA – Chris Bassett pulled at the rope as he tried to coax Dusty the donkey from the side door of the minivan.
Dusty then took his place among the other actors at the live nativity and chili supper Saturday at First Christian Church in Alexandria.
As other organizations abandoned or scaled back their holiday activities because of the COVID-19 pandemic, First Christian was able to find a way to expand its sixth annual event, which always has been drive-through.
Though many churches now limit singing inside because of the increased potential spread of the virus, First Christian was able to add a sing-along because the entire event took place outdoors.
Pastor Julia Bratton stood at the entrance to greet and direct the visitors.
“I have a feeling this year we may have more because people are looking for things to do. That’s one of the reasons we went ahead and did it,” she said.
In a nod to the unusual nature of this year, most of the actors portraying Mary and Joseph, the three kings and shepherds wore masks to prevent transmission of the virus, and dressing stations were placed farther apart to encourage social distancing, Bratton said.
“I’m not too worried because we have a lot of families participating in the scenes,” she said.
Most of those people, some of whom represent three generations of a single family, wouldn’t go through the trouble of masking up around one another.
Though the event was drive-through in previous years, there were opportunities to get out of the vehicles to pet the sheep, donkey and llama or to have supper. But this year, visitors were encouraged to remain in their vehicles the entire time, including during pick-up of the chili supper.
Jennifer Ward, who has participated for the past several years in the live nativity, said she knows there would have been no llamas, which are native to South American, like 9-year-old Ginger at the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem, located in what is now Israel.
“She’s a cousin, so she’s standing in for her camel family,” Ward explained. “I would love to have a camel, but my husband says no.”
In spite of the pandemic, which in recent weeks has surged in Madison County, Ward said she wouldn’t want to miss participating in the live nativity in the back parking lot of the church.
“Once you see it, it's amazing,” she said. “It really brings home what Christmas is really about."
Jeff and Jenny Bryan, who participate annually in the live nativity, arrived hours ahead of their curtain call.
“It’s nice to see people smile and wave,” Jenny Bryan said.
