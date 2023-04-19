ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria City Council kept business to a minimum Monday. The council approved three road closures before adjourning Monday’s meeting.
The road closures will correspond with summer events including Alexandria City Jam and Small Town Throwback.
Alexandria City Jam takes place May 6, June 3, July 8, and Aug. 5, according to Rachel Martin, the mayor’s assistant.
The corner of Harrison and Church Street and portions of John and Canal Streets will be closed each of the above days, except for May 6, said organizer Tobie Ferrel in a separate interview.
Ferrel said road closures could be expanded on May 6, should more cars enter the car show.
Activities for each event will include a car show, food and vendors.
The same area will close Sept. 9 for “Small Town Throwback.”
Though similar to Alexandria City Jam, this one has a parade.
Ferrel said anyone can be involved in the parade. Details on how to enter will be available via Ferrel’s Facebook page.
The parade will travel from Quinn’s Corner at 518 North Harrison St. to the Alexandria Community Center on 315 South Harrison St.
During the meeting, Councilwoman Amy McCurry asked how the surrounding businesses would be notified.
Mayor Todd Naselroad said he wasn’t sure who does that task, but said he would find out and make sure businesses are notified.
Both it and the Alexandria City Jam are attempts at revitalizing Alexandria’s downtown area, according to Ferrel.
“Our town is dying and we’re trying to bring something to our little town,” she said.
The city council’s next meeting is May 1 at 5:45 p.m. at City Hall.