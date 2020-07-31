ALEXANDRIA – Officials with the City of Alexandria announced Friday they are investigating alleged racially insensitive comments made by an unidentified employee while dealing with the public.
“We take these allegations seriously and are investigating the matter to determine what took place,” Mayor Todd Naselroad said in a statement.
City Attorney Jeff Graham has been directed to conduct the investigation, which is expected to be complete by Sunday. The results and any action taken will be announced after that time.
“It is essential that Alexandria make everyone feel welcome here, and I will not tolerate insensitive comments from city employees,” Naselroad said.
