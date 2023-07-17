ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria City Council approved American Rescue Plan funds Monday night for two entities.
Alexandria Main Street Inc., an organization dedicated to improving Downtown Alexandria, requested $5,000 in ARP funds to help with a match grant through the Madison County Bicentennial Legacy Project.
The grant would be used to improve Harrison Square Park, near Harrison and Church streets.
Councilwoman Amy McCurry, a member of Main Street Inc., noted that the park's benches and picnic tables need upgrading.
McCurry said the wood used is not weather resistant and would need to be replaced.
The council, minus McCurry, who abstained, voted in favor of Main Street Inc.'s request.
Alexandria Community School Corporation requested $10,880 to improve the Hub, at 800 N. Central Ave. in what used to be the elementary school.
The Hub houses organizations including the YMCA and Essential Senior Connections.
Most of the improvements would be geared toward the workout area, according to school board member Penny Stevens, who spoke on behalf of the Hub.
"I think it's great because it covers a wide (range) of ages," Stevens said of the facility.
"Whether it's seniors doing exercise work, whether it's athletes doing exercise work, middle-age folks. I think it will be a great addition to the Hub."
When asked by Councilwoman Wendi Goens whether the requested amount would be matched by another grant, Stevens replied that the request would cover the full estimate.
Council approved the request.