ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria City Council took time to clear the air by discussing ongoing safety issues related to golf carts on city roads during Monday's city council meeting.
"I came home one night, it was dusk, came off of (State Road) 9. There was a young girl driving a golf cart, no lights. It was lucky that I saw her," councilwoman Patty Kuhn said. "And I knew just from watching these kids flying down the street, somebody was going to get hurt and now it's happened."
Kuhn's comments came after a 12-year-old boy fell off a golf cart Sunday evening, council members said. He was transported to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent.
Kuhn explained that the city has an ordinance which prohibits those without a valid driver's license from driving golf carts on city roadways.
Councilwoman Donna Key-Kerr echoed Kuhn's concerns. She's seen dangerous golf carting near her home.
"They were about sixth graders because I know them from the school," she said. "The driver was doing this (figure eight) and it almost tipped as I was pulling in my driveway."
Key-Kerr said she lives on Harrison Street, which runs through downtown Alexandria, and couldn't imagine the police have not seen such actions.
Council president Amy McCurry said golf carts are supposed to be inspected by police. She suggested owners be given a copy of the ordinance to be aware of the rules.
"I know when we did it for the ATVs, it has to have a horn, it has to have turn signals and every year, it's supposed to be inspected as well," McCurry said.
Key-Kerr hopes to establish a positive, not necessarily punitive police presence.
"Kids will be kids. If I had a golf cart, I'm sure my eight-year-old would have been on it," she said. "I know how kids are but it still need to be addressed because truthfully, we're lucky (the 12-year-old) is going to recover."
Mayor Todd Naselroad said he would say something to police officials the following day.