ALEXANDRIA — Monday's meeting was a time for Alexandria City Council members to ask questions about various topics, including political signs.
"Is there a city ordinance or county-level (ordinance) about political signs," Councilwoman Wendi Goens asked. "I was under the understanding you could only place them within 60 days of the election, do you know anything about that?"
City Attorney Evan McMullen said Indiana leaves sign regulations to local governments and homeowners associations.
Alexandria, to his knowledge, does not have a sign ordinance.
Homeowners associations may prohibit political signs but such prohibitions are limited, McMullen said.
State law voids such prohibitions 30 days before an election, he said.
If a sign is on one's personal property and does not interfere with traffic at anytime, it's should be okay to install, McMullen said as a rule of thumb.
Goens took this to be good news — she and Clerk-Treasurer Darcy VanErman will be on the ballot in November.
Signs can create problems though. McMullen recalled an incident in which a candidate accidentally placed a sign on their opponent's property.
"When the opponent removed the sign, they called the police and attempted to have criminal conversion," he said. "I had to then remind him that he had committed trespassing."