ALEXANDRIA — Progress has been made toward tearing down three blighted buildings on Washington St. in Alexandria.
During Monday's meeting, Alexandria City Council approved of $4,000 of the $600,000 in previously ear-marked American Rescue Plan or ARPA funds to appraise each building's value.
Precise date for appraisal and/or demolition were not announced; the council awaits approval from the Advisory Council for Historic Preservation, a federal entity designed to preserve historic areas, to clear the buildings of any 'historical' status.
This was part of a series of requests for council approval from the ARPA committee, a separate committee providing recommendations for using ARPA, federal COVID relief funds.
Representing Alexandria's ARPA committee and Mayor Todd Naselroad, who could not be present during Monday's meeting, was his assistant Rachel Martin.
Other recommendations included a Lucas CPR device for Alexandria Fire Department. Martin read the recommendation from Chief Brian Cuneo which said the device would assist firemen in caring for cardiac arrest patients.
The committee recommended the council approve $10,000 of the $20,581.92 total for the machine.
The council approved that request and a second request in which the city covers the remaining balance of $6,581.80, which would cover the machine, not the maintenance plan factored into the original $20,000.
Chief Michael Montgomery of Alexandria Police Department requested twelve patrol rifles priced at $1,035.55 each.
The council approved the committee's request for an amount not to exceed $8,700 of the $13,047.93 total cost.
The covered amount would cover roughly eight of the requested 12.
According to its ARPA request form, the department had borrowed some rifles from the Law Enforcement Support Office, a federal program to assist law enforcement; the rifles were also several decades old.
The department currently owns five, but requested more; the goal is to give each officer one of their own.
APD requested three ballistics shields to protect officers in active shooter situations.
Total cost for a Level 3A Armourer's Choice Minotaur and a Level 3 Minotaur was $11,380.90.
Cuneo requested an auto cot lift to lift patients into an ambulance, reducing a firefighter's risk of injury, according to the request form.
The council approved $20,000 of $24,988 total cost per the ARPA committee's recommendation.
The council's next meeting will be April 17 at 5:45 p.m.