ALEXANDRIA — The local emergency declared by Alexandria Mayor Todd Naselroad after a fire Friday at Curve Street Metals has expired.
Naselroad issued the local emergency declaration after the fire at the scrap yard near downtown filled the skies with heavy smoke.
“I would consider it over,” he said Sunday. “It was issued mainly for concerns about air quality.”
Assistant Fire Chief Steve Beltz said there have been no problems at the salvage yard since Friday.
Beltz said no one was evacuated from around the business.
“Our part of the fire investigation is completed,” he said. “The owner was cutting up a piece of steel, and a spark set (plastic foam) on fire.”
Beltz said the department was at the scene for about six hours Friday.
Members of the Alexandria Fire Department and East Madison Fire Territory, along with the Madison County hazmat, or hazardous material, team, spent several hours bringing the blaze under control.
The fire produced billowing smoke that could be seen as far away as Elwood. The smoke drifted over much of Alexandria’s downtown and residential neighborhoods and lingered well into Friday evening.
Nearby resident Penny Groover said she was at work in Muncie, and her daughter called about the fire.
“When she called me originally, she was heading home from work, so she came down here and watched,” Groover said.
Her daughter asked several firefighters if she could enter Groover’s house to get her pet cat.
“They told her no, it was too dangerous,” she said. “It was pretty much out when I got home.”
Groover said there was no trace of smoke in her home.
She said the business has been operating on the property for more than 40 years, and there had been a previous fire on the property about 30 years ago.
Teresa Mullins said she was leaving her home Friday when the fire started.
“There was a lot of smoke,” she said. “It stunk horrendously.”
Mullins said there was no smoke odor in her house.
“We could see the smoke clear out to McDonald’s,” she said of the fast food spot at the intersection of Ind. 9 and Ind. 28.
