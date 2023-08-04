INDIANAPOLIS — The old saying that the third time is the charm proved true Friday for the Alexandria-Monroe Marching Tigers at the Band Day competition at the Indiana State Fair.
The theme of the band’s show was “Metempsychosis,” which revolves around death and rebirth. This was made clear by one of their prompts, a picture of a phoenix, a classic symbol of rebirth.
The band’s performance did not earn it a spot in the evening’s finals, but director Elizabeth VanHook said it was the band’s first outing of the season. After Friday, the band is moving on to field shows.
Audiences Friday didn’t get to see the entire show as only two-thirds of it was field ready.
Drum major Corbin Remington, a senior, said the band was young but has been making significant progress.
“We had a lot of people graduate last year, so, it was just kind of recuperating after that,” he said.
Despite this being his last year, Remington said he’s excited about what the future holds for the band.